Question: My grandmother had a declawed cat. She had it done years ago when it was a kitten and would tear up the furniture. But now the cat is the equivalent of grandmother’s age, and has taken to biting. Grandma has landed in the hospital twice due to bites from the cat, but she won’t let us get rid of it. How do you train a cat that has had to live its life without its defense mechanism, its claws? These bites have seriously injured grandmother and could have killed her. The cat is about 22 years old and has become fussy. I am scared to try to pet it when I visit. Is there a way to lift the declawed cat’s anxiety, it’s fear? I worry it will bite grandmother again.
Answer: It is likely this new pattern of biting exhibited by your grandmother’s senior cat is not just a behavioral problem that can be trained away but is probably linked to one or more underlying health issues. The main issue here is not that her natural defenses (claws) were taken away years ago; the big question is: Why does she suddenly feel the need to use the defenses she still has (her teeth)? Cats are notorious for being able to hide symptoms of pain and illness extremely effectively, and sometimes all we will perceive are changes in behavior as a result becoming “fussy.”
I recommend your grandmother’s companion have a full senior checkup with her veterinarian to see if there is anything that can be done to help curb this new, dangerous behavior. You can also consider a feline behavioral professional once any underlying health issues are addressed, and I strongly recommend familiarizing yourself with feline body language, their natural form of communication.
Most people, even those that have owned cats all their lives, are unfamiliar with feline body language because it’s very subtle. Learning more about what your grandmother’s cat may be trying to tell you in her own language may help prevent some of the dangerous behaviors. The following article has a lot of helpful information on feline behavior and body language: tinyurl.com/a73jjs7u.
— Dr. Betsy Kemble
Dr. Betsy Kemble is owner and veterinarian at Patient Paws Mobile Vet, a small animal veterinary house call service in the greater Santa Fe area. Services offered include overall wellness, vaccinations, minor urgent care and in-home euthanasia. Patient Paws is fear-free certified and believes in a holistic approach, taking into consideration the mental health as well as the physical health of its patients. Visit patientpawsmobilevet.com.