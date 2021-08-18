Question: We will be expecting our first child soon. My 2-year-old terrier mix has been the only “baby” in our home since he was born. Is there a certain way that you think we should introduce our baby to our terrier? What should we expect? — Camille
Answer: This is a common concern for new parents.
Most dogs are very accepting of infants and welcome them into the family after a short time of curiosity. That said, there are going to be exceptions. Fortunately, your dog has been in the family for a few years and you can anticipate his reaction by knowing his personality.
If your terrier has ever shown aggression to other young children or adults, we need to be very cautious. Other behavior such as chasing and trying to catch/kill small animals would also be a concern. This would warrant a visit to a boarded veterinary behaviorist.
If your terrier does not show these behaviors, then some simple precautions should be taken. Good obedience training is a must (sit, down, stay commands). Allowing your dog to smell clothing of your baby prior to introduction is helpful. When the baby does come home, have your dog confined. The dog should see but not be near the baby initially. Eventually allow the dog to approach the baby with close supervision.
While supervising, appear casual and don’t be stressed. (Your dog will sense your anxiety). Let your dog then roam the house normally while continuing close supervision. This is certainly where good obedience training comes in handy. Knowing your dog will sit and stay on command when the baby is near important. If you need more information, feel free to email my office and we will send you all of our references. — Dr. Gruda of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Gruda Veterinary Hospital, established in 2001, is a full-service small-animal veterinary hospital in Santa Fe. Services include routine medical care, general surgery, dentistry, ultrasound, orthopedics, chiropractic and acupuncture, and the hospital is fully equipped with modern technology. Email your pet questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.
