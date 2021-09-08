Question: Our female cat will never use the litter box and prefers to go on our rugs. After dealing with her difficulties, we removed all rugs. She now will poop in the tub on the floor or behind a couch. She will pee in a litter box. Our male cat is fine. We have two litter boxes in the laundry room area. It’s very frustrating. Please advise.
— Gerald
Answer: First, get her checked by a veterinarian for underlying medical problems like parasites, diarrhea, arthritis or anal gland issues.
As long as she is healthy, we assume that this problem is behavioral (she prefers to poop outside the litter box).
Sometimes in multi-cat households, another cat is in the way. Ideally, you would have 3 litter boxes total (number of cats plus one), and they would be placed in multiple locations around the house.
It seems like she wants to hide, so try placing one in a bathroom or a closet. Cats can be very picky, so try changing the type or brand of litter, using an enclosed litter box (or open, if your current one is enclosed), and make sure the boxes are cleaned at least once a day.
Inappropriate defecation is very frustrating. Solving this can take a lot of time and management — don’t give up.
— Jillian A. McGregor, DVM of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.