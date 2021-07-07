Question: My Chiweenie has very dry skin. Lately she has been scratching and licking every second.
I usually take her to the groomer once a month. Is there anything that I can do to relieve some of her itching?
— Megan
Answer: Although dry skin can present itchiness in dogs, it is more likely that inhalant allergens (pollens from plants, house dust mites, etc.) are responsible for the dryness and itchiness.
You can certainly obtain emulsifying shampoo from your veterinarian that will add moisture to your chiweenie’s skin coat; however, it is more important for your veterinarian to examine your dog for potential allergic dermatitis and/or other causes of a “dry coat” like primary seborrhea or parasites. Once the cause for the dryness is determined, a long-term solution should become apparent.
— Dr. Robert Gruda of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Gruda Veterinary Hospital, established in 2001, is a full-service small-animal veterinary hospital in Santa Fe. Services include routine medical care, general surgery, dentistry, ultrasound, orthopedics, chiropractic and acupuncture, and the hospital is fully equipped with modern technology. Email your pet questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.
