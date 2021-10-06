Question: I usually take my dog to one of the dog parks once a week. Lately, a kind person has been leaving tennis balls for the dogs to play with. How safe is this for the dogs? What risk do we face contracting another animal’s disease? — Carol
Answer: Chasing a ball is a great way to get your dog exercise and satisfy his urge to bite and chew. I recommend a rubber ball that is large enough to prevent choking or swallowing it. Tennis balls are surprisingly hard on teeth and wear them down when used daily. They are also covered in fabric, so they could potentially transmit disease if not allowed to dry in the sun. — Kimberly Freeman, DVM-Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.