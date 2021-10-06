Question: I usually take my dog to one of the dog parks once a week. Lately, a kind person has been leaving tennis balls for the dogs to play with. How safe is this for the dogs? What risk do we face contracting another animal’s disease? — Carol

Answer: Chasing a ball is a great way to get your dog exercise and satisfy his urge to bite and chew. I recommend a rubber ball that is large enough to prevent choking or swallowing it. Tennis balls are surprisingly hard on teeth and wear them down when used daily. They are also covered in fabric, so they could potentially transmit disease if not allowed to dry in the sun. — Kimberly Freeman, DVM-Gruda Veterinary Hospital

Gruda Veterinary Hospital, established in 2001, is a full-service small-animal veterinary hospital in Santa Fe. Services include routine medical care, general surgery, dentistry, ultrasound, orthopedics, chiropractic and acupuncture, and the hospital is fully equipped with modern technology. Email your pet questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.

