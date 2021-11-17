Question: I can’t figure out if my dog has caught a cold now that the weather is chillier or if he is allergic to the chamisa bushes blowing in the wind in our yard? He is constantly sneezing when he comes back in from being outdoors. How can I figure it out? — John
Answer: Your dog sounds like he may be suffering from seasonal allergies. Chamisa can be as tough on pets as it can be on humans.
Symptoms can include coughing, sneezing, itchy skin and ear and skin infections. Typically, with an infection, symptoms don’t last long and also include decreased energy along with mucous discharge from the nose.
After your vet examines your dog and rules out an infection (they may suggest additional testing or radiographs as well), we will often start with allergy treatment with Apoquel or Cytopoint, and you should notice a response to these quickly. A positive improvement in symptoms and good response to treatment helps confirm the suspicion of allergies, but your veterinarian can discuss allergy testing and allergen-specific immunotherapy if allergies are ongoing. — Lesley Gonzales, DVM, Gruda Veterinary Hospital
