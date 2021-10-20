My dog loves table scraps. I hear different things about how good or bad that is. What do you think? — Kathy
There certainly are differing opinions about feeding pet's table food or people food.
Instead of discussing the nutritional side of the issue, I would focus on the problem of obesity. There is no argument that too many of our patients are obese to varying degrees. A big part of the overfeeding comes from supplementing daily kibble with people food.
I would argue that overall, patient health and maintaining an ideal weight comes with feeding a good, quality dry kibble only. My experience, which is over 30 years, backs this up.
So, stick with a high-quality kibble and fresh water, combined with exercise and love, and your pet will have a long healthy life with fewer gastrointestinal problems. — Dr. Gruda, Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Gruda Veterinary Hospital, established in 2001, is a full-service small-animal veterinary hospital in Santa Fe. Services include routine medical care, general surgery, dentistry, ultrasound, orthopedics, chiropractic and acupuncture, and the hospital is fully equipped with modern technology. Email your pet questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.
