Question: Do you recommend leaving a bowl of water out overnight for my indoor dogs? Is it healthy if I pick up their bowl at bedtime (9 p.m.) and leave them without water until the next morning at 8 a.m.? — Bill
Answer: I think it is OK to take up your pet's water if you need to as long as you do it slowly and they are able to adjust to the schedule. However, I would avoid doing it if your pets are compromised, such as kidney disease or diabetes. If you do not need to take the water away, that would be best because animals do not always follow a schedule or may become ill and can end up dehydrated quickly in our arid climate. — Kimberly Freeman, DVM, Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Gruda Veterinary Hospital, established in 2001, is a full-service small-animal veterinary hospital in Santa Fe. Services include routine medical care, general surgery, dentistry, ultrasound, orthopedics, chiropractic and acupuncture, and the hospital is fully equipped with modern technology. Email your pet questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.
