Question: Even after I take my dog to the vet for a teeth cleaning, he has terrible breath. Is there a water additive that you can recommend that might help? — Charles
Answer: There is one water additive that we recommend above the rest called Healthy Mouth. It is an herbal product that has the stamp of approval from the Veterinary Oral Health Council and is well tolerated by both dogs and cats. The company sells other products as well for oral care. It is important to try and brush your dog's teeth with pet friendly toothpaste on a regular basis, if he will tolerate it. Dogs benefit from this just as we do, and it will help keep his teeth and gums cleaner and healthier longer between cleanings. If this does not help, it might be a good idea to take him in to your vet to see if there is another issue that needs to be addressed.
— Kim Freeman, DVM of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Gruda Veterinary Hospital, established in 2001, is a full-service small-animal veterinary hospital in Santa Fe. Services include routine medical care, general surgery, dentistry, ultrasound, orthopedics, chiropractic and acupuncture, and the hospital is fully equipped with modern technology. Email your pet questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.
