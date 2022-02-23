Question: My new dog, Henry Beaks, is way too fat. At 8 years old, the 2-foot-long dachshund weighs 84 pounds. I got him recently from an aunt, who REALLY liked to feed him.
Henry Beaks can be active, happy and likes to hustle from his bed to his food dish 12 feet away. Trouble is, after a meal, he lumbers back, which can take 45 minutes. I don’t want to get in trouble again with a vet. I’m trying to exercise him and have controlled his eating and making sure he only drinks water.
I worry about Henry Beak’s health. Plus, he is gaseous after a meal! I took him to the vet three months ago and I got lectured. Henry Beaks broke a table. I and two assistants had to lift him up after that to a counter. I think Henry Beaks has lost weight, but he started so big when I got him. Please help
I want to have the dog around and I really care for him. I do have him on a special diet, and I keep him away from the other dogs’ food. How do I get him to a healthier weight, and how can I exercise him more? I’m scared too much effort will damage his heart.
Answer: It sounds like you are working hard on his weight loss which is great!
I would strongly recommend getting a full blood panel done on Henry. Oftentimes, there are metabolic issues going on that can make weight loss difficult. I also recommend reviewing the diet with your veterinarian in detail. It is not uncommon that owners are feeding something that might be a great food in general, but not the right choice or amount for their particular pet.
The veterinarian also should be able to give you specific guidelines on a safe exercise regimen for your boy. I hope this is helpful.
Lily Brown, DVM, cVMA of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
