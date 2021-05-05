Question: My 5-month-old lab is friendly and great, but is chewing me out of house and home. What can I do to train her not to chew everything she sees? — Tim
Answer: Chewing in puppies is a very natural behavior, and it can often be difficult to make a puppy understand that chewing something like your shoes is not acceptable. The most effective method, until she gets older, is to keep her confined to a “dog-proofed” area when you are not home to supervise. Keep her busy, with Kong toys stuffed with dog-safe peanut butter, greenies and toys that are difficult to destroy. Using a puzzle feeder or treat ball at mealtimes helps so that she has to work for her food. When she is chewing on something you disapprove of, take it away (with no fanfare or scolding), and replace it with something acceptable that you can reward her for. Positive reinforcement works best because puppies will view everything as a fun game and get confused when scolded for the wrong behavior while they are doing it. — Dr. Kimberly Freeman with Gruda Veterinary Hospital
