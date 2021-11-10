Question: I recently took my dogs to the groomer for a trim. I noticed when I got home that their whiskers had been shaved off in the process. Will they grow back? If so, how long will it take for them to be as long as they were? — Carol
Answer: Yes, their whiskers will grow back! There is pretty significant variation in growth rate based on breed, but as an average, hair grows about 0.1 to 0.5 mm daily. This would mean they should grow back in about 14 weeks. Generally, whiskers grow back slightly faster than the rest of the haircoat, but it will still take several weeks to get them back to their former glory. — Jillian McGregor, DVM, Gruda Veterinary Hospital
