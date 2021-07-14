Question: My dog is over a year old and just refuses to potty train. As a result, the house smells horrible. I don’t want to get rid of him, but I cannot be with him 24/7. Are there classes or a spray or a method that will help?
— Madisyn
Answer: I’d recommend first having him examined by your veterinarian. There are some health issues that can cause soiling indoors and should be ruled out. Secondly, try taking potty training back to basics:
1. Limit the space he has when he’s home alone. Too much freedom at once gives them the opportunity to form behaviors that may be unfavorable.
2. Make a potty schedule. Take him out frequently to your desired “potty spot” and use positive reinforcement (praise, petting, small treats for immediate reward) to show him he’s behaving the way you want him to.
3. Try a command word like “potty” each time he voids outside. Over time, he’ll catch on.
4. Avoid punishment at all costs, this can actually make things worse.
5. Using an enzymatic or other specially made cleanser for soiled areas reduces the likelihood that he’ll use that spot again.
— Melissa Dalton, D.V.M., Gruda Veterinary Hospital
