Question: Should I be concerned that my dog is drinking so much water lately? — Melvin
Answer: There are a number of reasons why a dog might be drinking a lot of water. In some cases, it is simply from hot weather and increased activity, but if it is excessive and a new behavior, it warrants investigation. There are a few different diseases that could be causing this issue, such as diabetes, kidney problems or other metabolic diseases like Cushing's disease and thyroid disease. These problems can usually be diagnosed with a physical exam, bloodwork and, in some cases, specialized testing. Early detection of these problems will lead to a better outcome for the pet. — Kimberly Freeman, DVM of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
