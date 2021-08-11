Question: Should I be concerned that my dog is drinking so much water lately? — Melvin

Answer: There are a number of reasons why a dog might be drinking a lot of water. In some cases, it is simply from hot weather and increased activity, but if it is excessive and a new behavior, it warrants investigation. There are a few different diseases that could be causing this issue, such as diabetes, kidney problems or other metabolic diseases like Cushing's disease and thyroid disease. These problems can usually be diagnosed with a physical exam, bloodwork and, in some cases, specialized testing. Early detection of these problems will lead to a better outcome for the pet. — Kimberly Freeman, DVM of Gruda Veterinary Hospital

Gruda Veterinary Hospital, established in 2001, is a full-service small-animal veterinary hospital in Santa Fe. Services include routine medical care, general surgery, dentistry, ultrasound, orthopedics, chiropractic, acupuncture and the hospital is fully equipped with modern technology. Email you pet questions, along with your name and contact information, to askthevet@sfnewmexican.com.

