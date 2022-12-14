KSG Fine Art Gallery, 66 E. San Francisco St., has teamed up with the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society to present an exhibition of antique European-painted dog portraits and bronze dog sculptures titled The 12 Dogs of Christmas: Europe Traditions in Canine Portraiture.
The exhibition’s grand opening is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with 20 percent of sales donated to the shelter.
Among the highlights of this show is an unusual pair of portraits on painted panels that feature the same dog, though different artists painted them, and date to around 1880. In addition, there will be a rare silvered-bronze portrait of a French bulldog and a 19th-century example of a Chihuahua, also cast in bronze.
Felines & Friends will be at Teca Tu from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with dozens of kittens fresh from foster care. More than 90 kittens and cats are available for adoption.
Visit FandFnm.org to browse available cats and apply for preapproval to adopt.
Petsense hosts adoptions, photos with Santa
Española Humane will have pets of all ages from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petsense, 1506 N. Riverside Drive, in Española.
Free digital photos with Santa are available from noon to 3 p.m. The store also is hosting a pet food drive with all items donated to Española Humane.
All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated. To get started on an adoption, visit espanolahumane.org.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Santa Fe animal shelter event offers $1 adoptions
Subaru of Santa Fe, 7511 Cerrillos Road, has teamed up with the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society to present the annual Share the Love adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with all animals $1 to adopt.
All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
A cat missing for 10 years is found seven miles away from home. This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, a Christmas miracle, or simply thanks to a microchip, the hosts share the story of Mimi. Plus, why cats knead, and the most common habits that can be harmful to your dog’s health.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.