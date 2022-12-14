KSG Fine Art Gallery, 66 E. San Francisco St., has teamed up with the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society to present an exhibition of antique European-painted dog portraits and bronze dog sculptures titled The 12 Dogs of Christmas: Europe Traditions in Canine Portraiture.

The exhibition’s grand opening is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with 20 percent of sales donated to the shelter.

Among the highlights of this show is an unusual pair of portraits on painted panels that feature the same dog, though different artists painted them, and date to around 1880. In addition, there will be a rare silvered-bronze portrait of a French bulldog and a 19th-century example of a Chihuahua, also cast in bronze.

