Editor’s note: Jill Fineberg is a longtime Santa Fe resident who wrote and photographed the book, People I Sleep With, about people sleeping with their animals.
At 10:15 p.m. on a quiet Monday, I heard rapid breathing behind me. I turned to find Audrey Hepburn, my 9-pound Italian greyhound-Chihuahua mix, anxiously negotiating each quickened breath. Audrey has congestive heart failure. Her enlarged heart strains her lungs and presses against her trachea. For a year, I have been counting her breaths per minute: 20 to 30 are normal. I immediately began counting, and Audrey was registering
60 breaths per minute.
I had heard about the newly opened Roadrunner Veterinary Hospital 30 miles south in Algodones. I called the facility and a person said, “Come immediately. We will meet you at the door and take her back to see the doctor.” I threw Audrey’s baby blanket around her and raced there. When I arrived, the staff took her and put her in an oxygen crate where she stayed for two days. I would not leave her, so I sat in the waiting room for any word from the medical team. Audrey was in a critical state.
I experienced compassionate care from doctors, veterinarian techs and front desk employees. This allowed me to surrender my worries and focus on Audrey, knowing she was receiving expert care, a true gift. Sitting in the lobby, I noticed it was crowded with many waiting people. Rushing in with my dog, I never saw them.
There was an enormous Great Dane with mottled fur, sitting on the floor smiling with a young couple. Next to the dog was the largest “cone of shame” I had ever seen. They said their dog Knuckles had, even with the huge lampshade, reached around and chewed off his tail stitches from a surgery. They were there to restitch.
Another young woman was distraught. Her first dog, a Shar-Pei, was at her side.
This was her first emergency visit, and she was terrified. She showed me her dog Bentley’s right leg was swollen three times bigger than the left. She had no idea why.
On another bench, I noticed a Native American woman with her two young sons.
Their pet was already in the back and they were patiently waiting, smiling and clearly enjoying one another’s company.
An older, affluent woman left a private room with her long-haired white terrier, happy to pay her bill and leave.
I also noticed two women waiting in the corner, holding one another and crying.
The couple was there to have their precious animal companion euthanized.
A rough looking man in his late 20s with full body tattoos and ear gauges, walked in with his pit bull and sat next to me. He wore a red baseball hat, placed backward on his head. I asked him what was wrong. His dog had been attacked in the face by a rattlesnake. They raced to the hospital from Abiquiú to get an anti-venom treatment.
After watching and feeling the mood in the room, I had a heart-opening experience.
I was sitting with every type of human being imaginable. I was sure none of us traveled in the same social circles. And it occurred to me that there were no Democrats or Republicans in the room. No misogynists. No racists or homophobes.
We were all sharing a space in the middle of the night in the middle of nowhere off the highway because we loved out pets. We were worried about their well-being and we wanted them to be happy and healthy, no matter the cost or inconvenience, no matter the truth of what we had to face.
We live in a stressful and divisive world. People are challenged daily to have conversations with others different than themselves. We are angry, despairing and living some of our most difficult times. Humans are often deficient in seeing others as sacred, equal and worthy of respect. And yet, in this moment, in this room, we were all the same.
Animals teach us about diversity: dogs and cats, horses and iguanas, pigs and parrots. And we accept their variety, their different textures and colors. The people pets dwell with are Christian and gay and poor and Jewish and Black and rich and women and white and Buddhist and men. Animals are mentors for us, continually revealing the resilience of life depends upon these differences.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Demeter, who is just over 1 year old, weighs
46 pounds and has a heart of gold. Demeter is slowly becoming very affectionate. She loves her daily walks and is very curious about lizards. Demeter also gets along great with other dogs.
Ralph, with his tricolored look, is one of the most adorable dogs. He is over 2 years old. The shelter’s behavior team has worked on improving his confidence. Ralph is an energetic, playful dog who transitions very quickly from toy shaking, tugging on a rope to playing keep away. He also enjoys going for daily walks.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Peanut is a snack-size cattle dog — she is mixed with Chihuahua and is just 9 pounds at 3 months old. She is a perfect mix of lap dog and playful pup, and she’s perfectly socialized after growing up in foster care. Apply on the website to schedule a meet and greet at Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort. Peanut’s adoption fee is $25 and she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and she comes with six months of heartworm prevention.
Violet is a cuddly lap warmer. All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. All pets over six months are fee-waived, and adoption fees for kittens and puppies are reduced.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Hunny Bear and Huckleberry are 3-month-old kittens looking for a home together. Hunny Bear is a laid-back female orange tabby who loves to explore and indulge her curiosity. Huckleberry is a handsome cuddly black kitten who loves his sister. Both enjoy toys, but their favorite activity is wrestling, cuddling and sleeping together.
Phoebe and Page, 3-month-olds, were rescued in Espanola. Turkish Angora Phoebe is curious and affectionate. The first to make friends, she is generally engaged but chill. Black kitty Page is the perfect balance between cuddly and independent. The sisters would do best adopted together or with another young playmate.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Rescued from a hoarding situation, Marley is a male who is part Labrador, pit bull and hound. At 4 months old, Marley is sweet and friendly and gets along with other puppies. He has had his first round of vaccinations and is neutered and microchipped.
Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Belle is a beautiful 6-year-old sorrel mare. She enjoys participating in volunteer training classes and is improving on her groundwork. Belle shows willingness and patience and stays more connected with her handler. Belle gets along well with other horses.
Belle is available for adoption as a nonriding, companion horse. Call 505-577-4041 or visit