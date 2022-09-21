Editor’s note: Jill Fineberg is a longtime Santa Fe resident who wrote and photographed the book, People I Sleep With, about people sleeping with their animals.

At 10:15 p.m. on a quiet Monday, I heard rapid breathing behind me. I turned to find Audrey Hepburn, my 9-pound Italian greyhound-Chihuahua mix, anxiously negotiating each quickened breath. Audrey has congestive heart failure. Her enlarged heart strains her lungs and presses against her trachea. For a year, I have been counting her breaths per minute: 20 to 30 are normal. I immediately began counting, and Audrey was registering

60 breaths per minute.

Popular in the Community