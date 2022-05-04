As a metaphor goes, a good team is like a well-oiled machine. On Saturday, animal rescue agencies and organizations showed the community how good a well-oiled machine works.
Through the coordination of Angela Stell with NMDOG, volunteers from various animal welfare organization answered a plea for help, and within minutes, banded together to assist Animal Welfare Coalition of Northern New Mexico in evacuating animals from the Las Vegas, N.M., shelter.
Many of the dogs at Animal Welfare Coalition were evacuated to NMDOG, Petroglyph Animal Hospital, Animal Humane New Mexico and Argos, A Shelter Dog Rescue. Realizing the cats had no place to go and Española Humane had space available, Mattie Allen, director of communications for Española Humane, communicated with her team and helped rescue all of the cats and kittens.
After a few quick phone calls to organize, Allen tried to jump in her car but had a nearly flat tire. “So I had to steal my husband’s car and load it entirely with cat carriers and blankets,” Allen said.
Allen met dedicated Española Humane volunteers Lisa Phifer and Judy Gertz, who were
1½ hours away. Meanwhile, the shelter’s team began readying kennels for the cats and kittens. Between the two vehicles, 21 cats and kittens were transported to Española Humane. The team stayed late getting cats fed and cozy in bed.
“The next day,” Allen said, “we had to start the mountain of paperwork, intake exams, veterinary care and meds, and organizing foster care, because in addition to healthy adult cats, we also brought two mama cats with nursing babies and several sick, underage kittens.”
Since this weekend, more agencies have also volunteered assistance for animals. About 40 dogs and three cats are being housed at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds. Donations for those animals are being accepted at the site as well as the Sage Hotel. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is accepting donations, and Team Frijoles has donation boxes at Petco and Marty’s Meals.
With the combined efforts of at least a dozen rescue organizations, animal evacuees from
Las Vegas, N.M., and surrounding areas have been safely moved to areas throughout New Mexico and Colorado. With the help of volunteers, residents and businesses, the well-oiled machine has turned into a very well-oiled team.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Cheeto is an adorable squishy-face Chinese Shar-Pei, who is looking for a second chance. He is 4 years old and weighs 46 pounds, and according to his previous family, is great with children and is happy with other pets.
Juniper is a darling 5-month-old puppy who weighs
33 pounds. She may weigh 45 to 50 pounds as an adult. Juniper is a typical puppy, using her mouth for everything, but with some training and learning, she can be the perfect dog.
Most animals are fee-waived through May 15, while puppies and kittens are $25 during the Bissell Empty the Shelter Event.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Tommy is a handsome 1-year-old 36-pound border collie who loves other dogs, has an easy going and quiet personality. Tommy’s adoption fee is waived this week, and he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention.
Harriet is a tiny, gray tabby. She is one year old and weighs 5 pounds. Her adoption fee is waived this week, and she is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Five-year-old Willis is a very outgoing and playful tuxedo cat. He is very self-assured and enjoys attention, but is not fond of being held. Willis would probably be quite happy as an only pet. He doesn’t like some cats, particularly male cats. He is at the Teca Tu adoption center.
Eight-year-old Mouser is a sweet and sleek black cat who loves to chase mice. Mouser came from a home with older women, lots of cats and some small dogs where he learned to be easygoing and gentle. Visit Mouser at the Petco adoption center.
Dew Paws Rescue: Roswell is a 6-year-old male Chihuahua. He weighs 12 pounds, is neutered and vaccinated. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Wrangler is a 21-year-old sorrel gelding who has a sweet personality. He gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be on the bottom of the pecking order in his herd. Wrangler stands for the vet and loads easily. He has some arthritis in both front knees and cannot be ridden.
He is available for adoption as a companion horse. Contact 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.