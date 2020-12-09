The Santa Fe animal shelter is helping families struggling to buy dog or cat food.
Pet owners who have been furloughed, are unemployed or struggling financially to feed their dogs or cats can pick up free donated food from the animal shelter.
The privately owned shelter will offer free dog and cat food at the main shelter’s campus, at 100 Caja Del Rio Road, by appointment only. People interested in receiving a donation may call the shelter at 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
People who would like to donate and help support the shelter can visit sfhumanesociety.org, or by dropping off donations at the shelter.
Any surplus donations made will also help the animal shelter with its pet supply needs. The shelter helps more than 5,000 homeless animals every year.
