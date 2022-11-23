Not all heroes wear capes. Some walk with a cane and drive a white Dodge Caravan.

Donna Leschne of Dew Paws Rescue is my hero. She isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. She is honest and to the point. She tells it like it is, and sometimes even adds a few choice words. She takes rescuing very seriously.

I first met Donna over 20 years ago when I wanted to adopt this strange looking dog named Henry.

