Not all heroes wear capes. Some walk with a cane and drive a white Dodge Caravan.
Donna Leschne of Dew Paws Rescue is my hero. She isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. She is honest and to the point. She tells it like it is, and sometimes even adds a few choice words. She takes rescuing very seriously.
I first met Donna over 20 years ago when I wanted to adopt this strange looking dog named Henry.
Donna can’t recall him, probably because she has rescued thousands of dogs since Henry came into my life.
But I remember it clearly: Before allowing me to adopt Henry, Donna did a home visit to make sure that it was adequate. Henry, a mix between a basset hound and some other big dog, was no Chihuahua and would require a yard to run in. It was not long after the home visit that we brought Henry home for an adoption trial. A couple of weeks later, Donna paid us another visit.
Henry was in the backyard when she arrived. Even after all these years, I can still remember how excited he was to see her. Yes, dogs do smile from ear to ear. Before she departed, Donna suggested I put Henry in the backyard so he wouldn’t see her leaving.
Henry didn’t see her leave, but he heard her. He busted down the fence and was chasing Donna in her car down the street. And I was chasing Henry. She saw us in her mirror, stopped the car and opened the back door. Henry jumped in. We all knew Henry was not ready to leave Donna, and I gave him back to her.
The memory is poignant now, because I never realized up until a few weeks ago all the time and energy running a volunteer rescue agency requires. Although the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is a no-kill operation, there are many shelters in New Mexico that euthanize animals due to overcrowding. Many of the animals are healthy, and are either surrendered to the shelter or found abandoned on the streets. Rescuers, people like Donna, just want to save them all.
She will not rescue just one pup from a litter. It is all or nothing. She also makes sure that when it is time for adoption, the animals are healthy and go to the right home.
And yet, this isn’t her full-time job. She has been a sign language interpreter for 41 years and has a master’s degree from NYU. But she has found time to be a rescue volunteer since 2007. In 2009, she founded Dew Paws Rescue. Although funds for travel, fuel, food, vaccinations and vet visits often comes from donations, many of the volunteers use much of their own resources to help.
Next week, on Giving Tuesday, please consider a donation to Dew Paws Rescue or one of the other local rescues in Santa Fe.
I adopted Billy, my cat, from Donna a few months ago. She brought him to me from a surrender in Albuquerque. I text her every now and then and let her know how Billy is doing.
I haven’t had Donna come by for a visit because I really, really like Billy — and I am too old to be chasing a cat down the street as he chases after Donna. Some things never change.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Doja is a labrador retriever mix who is almost 1 year old and weighs 52 pounds. She is a fun loving and intelligent pup who is very engaged and loves her daily walks. Doja is an enthusiastic and energetic pup who would succeed with a family that has time and patience, since she has no training, but is smart and ready to learn.
Lena is a beautiful Siberian husky mix who is
5 years old and weighs 60 pounds. She is a very independent dog and would do great as the queen of the household. According to her previous owner, Lena has been around children and loves the human bond.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610,or visit
Española Humane: Brownie, a 1-year-old boxer, is cute and sweet. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of free heartworm prevention.
He melts like butter into a lap and purrs like a diesel truck. Butters is a 10-pound orange tabby who is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and his adoption fee is waived.
The animal shelter is closed for Thanksgiving. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Four-month-old brothers Agave and Anemone were rescued with their mother, Althea, and sister, Alocasia. Black shorthair Agave is a sweetheart who absolutely loves to be held and sit in laps. He is a cute sleeper who loves to rest in the sphinx position.
When Agave isn’t napping, he’s playing full speed with his brother, Anemone. Agave is a confident boy who gets along well with children, cats and dogs. He should be adopted with his Anemone or another young playmate.
Fourteen-year-old Big Boy is a gorgeous Norwegian forest cat who enjoys naps and petting. His favorite pastime is watching wildlife from a sunny spot next to a window. As a longhaired senior cat, Big Boy will need gentle assistance with grooming to look his best. Before arriving at Felines & Friends, Big Boy had been living outside, so he really needs a home with a catio or escape-proof enclosure. He would likely be fine as a solo cat or in a home with other cats.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Mimi is the sweetest 10-month-old chuggle (pug-Chihuahua mix). She is medically vetted and a bit shy, but is good with little dogs and cats. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Mimi, call 505-412-9096 or go to
The Horse Shelter: Aspen is a 24-year-old gray mare, who has received a lot of groundwork training in our volunteer classes.
She picks up her feet, is respectful when leading and backing, will walk over obstacles and loads into a trailer quietly. Aspen is even tempered and gets along with most horses. She is ready to go to her forever home as a solid companion/nonriding horse. Call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.