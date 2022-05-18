When Karen Jo Gray learned the area around her home was being elevated to “Set” evacuation status because of the Cerro Pelado Fire burning in the Jemez Mountains nearby, she knew it was time to put her emergency plan into action. Gray has fostered for Felines & Friends of New Mexico since 2009, specializing in feline leukemia-positive cats who cannot live in close contact with non-FeLV+ cats. Her eight foster cats would need to be safely evacuated, pronto.
Fortunately, Gray's friend, Desiree Nitz, volunteered to transport the whole crew back to Felines & Friends in Santa Fe, and once all of her fosters were safe, Gray joined family in Albuquerque.
Animal evacuation needs come in many forms. The wildfires pose a grave threat to pets, fosters, shelter animals, strays, feral colonies and wildlife. Fortunately, many local and even national rescue organizations are collaborating to provide safe haven, food and care for as many animals as possible. When Felines & Friends offered free boarding for evacuated cats at its facility, Santa Fe Cats, nearly 30 cats arrived from the Las Vegas and Los Alamos areas — ranging from a litter of stray 2-week-old kittens to Karen’s FeLV+ fosters.
Not only did Gray need to find refuge for eight cats, she had to find a place that would take in FeLV+ cats and keep them safely quarantined. Feline leukemia-positive cats usually live alone or with other FeLV+ cats because the virus is shared through saliva and nasal secretions. It is one of the most common infectious diseases in cats, affecting between 2 percent and 3 percent of all cats in the United States. Because their immune systems are compromised, FeLV+ cats can have difficulty fighting off infections. But cats with feline leukemia that are well cared for can live normal, high-quality lives for many years.
Gray says feline leukemia isn't an automatic death sentence or a horribly expensive disease to treat. “On the whole, taking care of a cat with FeLV is just like taking care of any other cat,” she said. “I have had three cats recover completely. I now have four cats who have long outlived their expected lifetimes. Most of the time, FeLV+ cats are in remission and act like perfectly healthy cats. Nursing a cat through a flare-up can be expensive, but the disease often kills quickly when it rears its ugly head.”
As the Cerro Pelado Fire becomes contained, Gray hopes to return home with her fosters. But the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire rages on, so new evacuees are arriving to take their place at Santa Fe Cats.
For a list of resources for wildfire evacuees and their animals, visit espanolahumane.org/wildfire-resources.