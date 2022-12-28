I just viewed the third post this week on social media regarding an animal and its owner (in this last post, a dog walker), being attacked by an unleashed dog on a walking trail.
The dog wasn’t lost. A picture of the owner was posted — holding the leash in his hands, watching the attack and doing nothing.
The dog that was attacked was taken to its veterinarian to be stitched up and will be OK. There was a witness that came to the rescue, and the dog walker is pressing charges.
It seems lately, or maybe people are more vocal about it, that it has become the norm for many dog owners, certainly not responsible ones, to walk their dog with no leash at all.
The first thing to note is that leash laws are in place for a reason.
Santa Fe does have a leash ordinance, and it should be followed to keep your dog and other dogs safe.
If you want to take your dog out off leash, please use the designated off-leash areas in your city.
Off-leash parks are a great way to socialize with other dogs and the people who also choose to come to the park. Just because a dog is generally well-behaved off leash doesn’t mean every on-leash dog they meet will be receptive to this interaction.
As dog owners, we must all be vigilant in following the Santa Fe
ordinances. According to
santafenm.gov, Santa Fe City Code 5-5.4 Restraint of Animals:
“Voice command is not an acceptable form of restraint. All animals must be restrained on their property. Animals off their property must be physically restrained on a leash no longer than eight (8) feet in length and under the immediate effective physical control of the person having custody thereof. Animals, other than service animals, are not allowed upon school grounds or playgrounds (areas where outdoor equipment is placed for children to play on; athletic fields such as baseball, football, soccer fields; handball courts, tennis courts; skateboard parks, etc.). All animals are prohibited in Cathedral Park.”
Following the city ordinance not only protects our furry companions from wandering and getting lost but also prevents them from undue trouble or consequences.
An owner also runs the risk of their dog being euthanized if it attacks. Even if your dog is “not aggressive” or has never “done that before,” why take the chance?
You have every right to walk your dog without the fear of a strange dog attacking or scaring your pet. It’s unfortunate not every pet owner follows the rules to keep everyone safe, but it’s up to you to make the right judgment call.
In any situation, know your surroundings and learn how to control your dog regardless of the distractions around them. Always be prepared to deal with other pets and people, and bring the right tools to keep your dog safe.
Perhaps a New Year’s resolution as dog owners (cats, too), should be to be more responsible pet owners.
We should all follow the city ordinance on restraint of animals. As well as:
u Microchip pets.
u Make sure homes are safe and secure, including fences and gates.
u Vaccinate pets.
u Have a current photo of pet.
u Spay or neuter.
u Keep cats indoors.
u If you are in city limits, license your dog or cat.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Bourbon is a brown brindle mix who is almost 2 years old and weighs about
60 pounds.
Volunteers love taking Bourbon to a park where his personality comes out. He is great on leash walks. Bourbon’s adoption fee is waived.
Kyra is a lovely 3-year-old mixed-breed girl who weighs
42 pounds. She knows several commands in Spanish, is very playful, gentle and loving with everyone. Kyra enjoys being petted and having her belly scratched.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
The shelter will close at 1 p.m. Saturday, New Year’s Eve, and will be open on Sunday, New Year’s Day.
Española Humane: Scarlet has a hefty heeler build. She is 3 years old. Her adoption fee is waived, and she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of free heartworm prevention.
Luna is a stunning Russian blue 1-year-old cat with eyes the color of the moon. She’s social and loves other cats. Her adoption fee is waived, and she is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
The shelter is open to walk-in adopters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Three-month-old orange and white Finn was rescued along with brothers Ferdi and Fenix from behind a Santa Fe hotel.
Finn is a very high energy bouncy kitten. He should be adopted with a sibling or another young playmate.
One-year-old calico/tabby Pikachu was pregnant when rescued in Taos, fostered with her six kittens and surrendered to Felines & Friends when they were
2 months old. Pikachu is a sweet petite mom who enjoys pets and treats.
Her kittens will also be available for adoption soon.
To meet Finn, Pikachu or any of the many adoptable cats and kittens, apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Basil and his brothers and sisters were born Oct. 29 and are ready for foster with intent to adopt.
First shots have been administered, and once age appropriate vaccines, spaying or neutering and microchip are complete, all will be available for adoption.
Call 505-412-9096 or visit infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Nola is a 16-year-old, bay thoroughbred-type mare who stands
15 hands high.
She has been in the volunteer groundwork training classes and generally calm and responsive to work with. Nola is easy to catch, leads well and is ready for adoption as a well-mannered companion/nonriding horse. Call 505-577-4041 or visit thehorse