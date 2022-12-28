I just viewed the third post this week on social media regarding an animal and its owner (in this last post, a dog walker), being attacked by an unleashed dog on a walking trail.

The dog wasn’t lost. A picture of the owner was posted — holding the leash in his hands, watching the attack and doing nothing.

The dog that was attacked was taken to its veterinarian to be stitched up and will be OK. There was a witness that came to the rescue, and the dog walker is pressing charges.

Popular in the Community