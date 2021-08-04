Question: I am interested in adopting a cat; however, the cat has feline leukemia. I am curious to know more about this disease and how it is treated. What is the life span of a cat with this diagnosis and should I adopt it? — Katy
Answer: Thank you for the great question. Feline leukemia virus is one of the most common infectious diseases of cats worldwide. The virus is very contagious and transmission usually occurs through close contact. The most common transmission is through the mouth and/or the nose, but cats can become infected through bite wounds as well. Many kittens are born with the virus they contracted from their mothers through the placenta. They can also become infected as kittens during nursing. Mutual grooming, sharing food/water dishes and using the same litter boxes are common modes of transmission as well.
The clinical signs of the disease vary widely and are often nonspecific, including decreased appetite, weight loss, low energy, fever and increased risk of infection. They can also show symptoms of the gastrointestinal, respiratory, neurologic, bone marrow, orthopedic and reproductive systems. There are a few treatment options available, with variable accessibility and results. Most commonly, the treatment is targeted at the symptoms the specific pet is experiencing.
The prognosis varies greatly as well. Death rates can be as high as 80 percent in three years. Some cats, however, can live a normal life span.
Depending on the age of the cat, feline leukemia virus can typically be diagnosed with a simple blood test through your veterinarian. Many people do adopt leukemia-positive cats because there are many out there that need a home. However, if you choose to adopt a positive cat, it is important to house them indoors to prevent spread, visit your veterinarian every six to 12 months, and it is best not to bring any negative cats into the household. Annual vaccination for high-risk cats is recommended. — Lily Brown, DVM, CVMA of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.