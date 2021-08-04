Got a mouse problem? Or maybe you just love to have the soothing presence of a cat on your property? Consider one of Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s “barn cats” — you don’t even need a barn to have one. Barn or working cats are undersocialized felines who deserve a second chance.
The shelter has many feral cats needing a place to call home. These cats are fully vetted; they just need to be provided food, water and protection from the outside elements.
For more information on barn cats, call admissions at 505-983-4309, extension 1606.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.