IMG_5188.jpg

Karl Klessig took this photo of Takoda enjoying the view from Castle Rock, one of his regular hikes.

 Courtesy photo

Got a mouse problem? Or maybe you just love to have the soothing presence of a cat on your property? Consider one of Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s “barn cats” — you don’t even need a barn to have one. Barn or working cats are undersocialized felines who deserve a second chance.

The shelter has many feral cats needing a place to call home. These cats are fully vetted; they just need to be provided food, water and protection from the outside elements.

For more information on barn cats, call admissions at 505-983-4309, extension 1606.

