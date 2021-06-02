Verena Weissenborn of Albuquerque was just sitting down for lunch during her break at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic when a friend posted a lost dog on Facebook.
“Our friends had just found a black and white cattle dog on a deserted road near their home, and by mere coincidence, we came about their posting and fell in love with that adorable face, just by the initial photo,” Weissenborn said.
The good Samaritan brought the lost dog to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society so staff could try to locate the pup’s family. At the same time, Weissenborn called the shelter and asked to be put on the dog’s interested party list. With no microchip or tags, eventually the dog moved to adoptions.
“As luck would have it, we were back at the COVID vaccine clinic a few weeks later and I received a call from the Santa Fe animal shelter that the puppy was ready for adoption,” she said. “We were thrilled and made an appointment for the next morning to go and meet her.”
Kenai, who is 7 months old, jumped into her arms as they came in to meet the puppy.
“I seriously don’t think her paws hit the ground as she flung herself into my arms. So much puppy energy and full of love and happiness and ready to play,” she said.
Weissenborn had two dogs at home and brought them along for a meet-and-greet with Kenai. “They all got along within minutes,” she said.
It’s been several months since the adoption, and Kenai’s new family reports she is very much at home and gets along perfectly with the other two dogs.
“Kenai has fully adopted us as her pack and likes to stay close to me. She has learned a lot and grown so much. Some of her favorite things are hiking in the Sandias, drinking from the garden hose, swimming in the ditches and the river, spreading the insides of stuffed toys in as large a radius as possible, and sleeping on the couch,” Weissenborn said. “Who needs a dog bed anyways?”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Charlie is a handsome 10-month-old Doberman pinscher mix who weighs about 48 pounds. Charlie takes a little time to warm up to people he doesn’t know, but when he does, this pup is super sweet. His previous guardian said Charlie was good with children and that he enjoyed going on walks.
Joe is a handsome 8-pound, 1-year-old short-haired male neutered kitty. While at the shelter, Joe has been seeking affection and really likes treats.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 pm. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals.
Española Humane: Buttercup is looking for her one true love. This princess is sunshine wrapped in soft fur. Buttercup wags with her whole body. For an adoption fee of $80, this 10-month-old, 44-pound dreamboat goes home spayed, chipped, up to date on vaccines and dewormer, and with 6 months of heartworm prevention.
Taz is a 4-month-old, 3-pound, terrific tabby. This boy loves to play with his toys and make muffins on soft beds. Adoption fee of $85 includes neuter, vaccines and dewormer, and microchip. Apply for adoption at espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Slick is a handsome, well-mannered, 12-year-old bay gelding. While blind in his left eye, he is confident, secure and intelligent. Slick is available as a nonriding, companion horse. His adoption fee is $250. Slick and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. More information at 505-577-2193 or thehorseshelter.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Diamond is in need of a foster home. She is a funny and sweet 2-year-old, 36-pound bully breed mix who recently tested heartworm positive. Diamond will need to be in a quiet home for a month while on medication and for another month until she tests negative. For more information, contact infodewpaws@gmail.com or call 505-412-9096.
Felines & Friends: Lola was surrendered to Felines & Friends because her owner was going into hospice care. She is a sweet, friendly girl who is extremely overweight. She needs to find an adopter willing to help her lose some pounds. She is very loving and enjoys being brushed. She would make a terrific companion for someone who has the time to spend with her. Lola is 10 years old and can be seen at the adoption center inside Petco.
Whiskery is one of a group of lucky cats rescued from being euthanized at a shelter in Southern New Mexico. Whiskery is a sweet, handsome male kitty, with a Maine coon-mix heritage. He loves attention and to play. He is a little frustrated right now being in a shelter environment. He would do best in a home without young children and as an only kitty. He is 3 years old and can been seen by appointment. Visit fandfnm.org.
