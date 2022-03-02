When Nancy Ouimet visited the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society late last year, she was interested in adding a new member to her family. According to Ouimet, one of her dogs, Maggie, is quite old, and her other dog, Chaco, who is a Santa Fe animal shelter alum, were both in need of a friend.
"I first saw Luna pacing inside her kennel at the shelter, and through the window, we locked eyes," explained Ouimet, a Santa Fe resident. "My husband and I both thought we should meet her, and good thing we did because she connected with us immediately, climbing right into my arms and giving me her whole heart."
Luna, an 8-month-old brown and white mixed breed, had been at the shelter for 41 days before the couple welcomed her into their home. Ouimet described the newest member of the family, as giving with a submissive personality, wanting to please all beings in her midst. "Luna's mellow and loving nature and her intelligence with assessing other beings' energy is a real asset," Ouimet said.
Ouimet, who owns Canyon Road Contemporary Art on Canyon Road, said over the years, she brought their older pup, Maggie, to the gallery, which welcomed visitors to the shop.
"It turns out that Luna loves the gallery experience; her mellow temperament, desire to please and engaged intelligence works well in our environment," said Ouimet. "I think Luna is fast becoming a celebrity at the gallery; she seems to be able to provide a service to a lot of the people, opening their hearts to the emotional content of the art. Plus, she is already being posted on many people's social media feeds as part of their wonderful Santa Fe vacation experience!"
But being a star isn't all that Luna is good at; she is also very engaging and comforting to their senior dog.
"The most touching thing is that Luna seems to have tenderness toward our old dog Maggie, who is having troubles in her last days," Ouimet said. "She makes Maggie actually wag her tail, and Luna tenderly cleanses Maggie with the most gentle of tongues. I think they love each other."
The Ouimet family's advice to those visiting a shelter with a thought about adopting: Go with an open heart and mind.
"In such a stressful environment as a shelter, where the animal is being cared for but is bereft of 'family,' make sure you listen to them with your eyes, ears and body language," Ouimet said. "Be responsive to them, and don't get hung up on breeds, looks and preconceptions, because if you do, you might miss seeing an animal who could become a great love in your life."
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Frisco is a handsome 5-year-old spotted mixed-breed guy who weighs 71 pounds. Frisco has a great personality and enjoys life. His former guardian said Frisco has done well with children and cats. In the shelter, he has been a sweet and active guy who enjoys going on walks, receiving attention and doing tricks for some special treats.
Tara is a sweet 10-pound, 10-year-old domestic shorthair female kitty who came to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. Her prior family said Tara can be playful, and she will sometimes even chase her own tail. If you are looking for an older feline companion who is eager for a gentle touch, give Tara a look.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with questions, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals
Española Animal Humane: Baxter is a black Lab mix with giant, velvet-soft ears. He’s 3 months old, neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for an adoption fee of $150. Call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org.
The Colonel is the highest ranking officer of his army of one. This special 5-year-old guy is sweet, but he would like to maintain his boss status. Give him a second chance at a new beginning: He’s neutered, vaccinated, chipped and goes home for an adoption fee of $20. Call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org
Felines & Friends: Gaia is a 1-year-old black kitty available at the Felines & Friends Petco Adoption Center. She was socialized by a nice woman who found her as a stray, but whose landlord wouldn't let Gaia stay. Gaia went into a foster home, where she unexpectedly gave birth to three kittens. She is a sweet, affectionate and outgoing girl who likes other cats.
Three-year-old calicos Honey and Sugar arrived at Felines & Friends along with another young cat named Baby Boy. Sugar is the most outgoing of the three, always eager for pets and treats. Honey is gorgeous and friendly, too. Honey and Sugar are bonded and would like to be adopted together. Apply at FandFnm.org to meet them.
Dew Paws Rescue: Fourteen-month-old Wee Ma and her two kittens are ready for their new home. Since the two kittens are bonded, a home together would be ideal. If you are interested in adopting or fostering Wee Ma or her two kittens, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Santiago is a palomino/white pinto gelding. He continues to work on his confidence and calmness. He does struggle with maintaining his composure when tasks are difficult or frustrating for him, but he gets a tiny bit better each week. Santiago and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. For more information please visit TheHorseShelter.org or 505-577-2193.
