$25 adoption fee continues at Santa Fe shelter
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society continues to be at maximum capacity and continues to offer $25 adoptions for animals 5 months and older. The special fee ends Tuesday.
The number of strays and unwanted animals have multiplied exponentially during the past three months. Since May, the shelter has processed over 1,400 animals.
The $25 adoption includes spaying or neutering surgery, microchipping and vaccinations.
For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Santa Fe shelter closing parks, facility for Barkin' Ball
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society's public dog parks will be closed noon to 9 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Barkin' Ball. The event is sold out.
Also, the main facility will close at 3 p.m.
The facility will reopen for normal hours Sunday.
Española Humane hosts two events Saturday
Española Humane is offering dozens of puppies and kittens with special adoption events and showers Saturday.
The 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. adoption and shower will take place at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe, and Petsense, 1506 N. Riverside Drive in Española. The shelter has more than 200 puppies and kittens in foster care, and while not all are available for adoption, many need supplies to help them get ready for their new homes.
The shelter seeks toys, soft blankets, pet food, kitten formula, puppy pads and other items. People are encouraged to drop them off at the event or the shelter. Visit http://a.co/hLMEaws to find more needed items.
Adoptable pets will be available at both locations and are spay or neutered and vaccinated. Visit espanolahumane.org for more information or stop by the event to adopt.
Española Humane hosts Friday shot clinic
Española Humane will host a low-cost vaccination clinic for pets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
The walk-in event will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers.
The cost for vaccinations is $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Flea and tick medication is available for an additional fee, along with heartworm testing and prevention.
For more information, visit espanolahumane.org.
