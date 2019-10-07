ERIE, Pa. — Mark Graham, a real estate appraiser in this faded manufacturing hub, sat with friends at a gym named FitnessU on the morning after the Democratic debate in mid-September. He had voted for Barack Obama, but in 2016 he took a gamble on Donald Trump. Although he called the president’s conduct in office “a joke,” he was unwilling to commit to voting Democratic in 2020, unconvinced by the 10 party hopefuls the night before.
Jump ahead to October and Democrats in Congress are investigating evidence of Trump’s possible abuse of power. Graham has had an electoral conversion.
“Things have changed in the last couple weeks: More stupidity has come out,” Graham, 69, said last week. He hopes Democrats nominate former Vice President Joe Biden, but he is not particular. “I’d vote for the Democratic nominee no matter who it is at this point,” he said. “If Mr. Trump gets into another four years, where he’s a lame duck, it’s going to be like adding gasoline to the fire.”
Heading into 2020, there is intense focus among campaign strategists on the weakest element of the Trump coalition: the millions of voters who disapproved of both major candidates in 2016 but took a chance on Trump. Whether an impeachment inquiry moves Obama-Trump voters like Graham off the fence, one way or the other, is a major narrative arc in the 2020 script that is rapidly unfolding and updating.
Erie County in western Pennsylvania holds a wealth of these conflicted voters. That much was clear in interviews conducted in the days after the 2016 election, and it’s clear now. Trump won an upset national victory by carrying places just like Erie County, long a blue-collar Democratic stronghold; he won here thanks to a 17-point swing from Obama’s margin of victory in 2012. The area’s flip from blue to red was a microcosm of how Trump pulled off narrow victories in this state as well as in Michigan and Wisconsin.
In interviews in Erie last month, before the impeachment inquiry began, many of the Trump voters from 2016 were either supportive of the president or unpersuaded by the Democratic alternatives. But reached by phone after the inquiry was announced, some of these voters had changed their minds. Outright conversions like Graham’s, while still rare, were reflected in an uptick of support for impeachment by independent voters in recent national polls.
“I don’t know which way the impeachment issue is going to cause public opinion to move,” said Joseph Morris, a political scientist at Mercyhurst University in Erie, who was polling local voters when news of the impeachment inquiry broke.
“Undoubtedly a majority of voters that voted for Trump will vote for him again in 2020,” Morris said. “But I think the jury is still out when it comes to those independents or any Democrats who chose to vote for Trump in 2016.”
Two strong predictors of a president’s reelection odds — support for his handling of the economy and voters’ overall approval — are pulling in opposite directions in Morris’ latest survey of Erie County, which suggests a close election in this battleground county in a battleground state. Approval of Trump overall is dismal at 38%, but 52% approve of the way he’s handling the economy.
Obama-Trump voters like Graham totaled some 6.7 million people in 2016, according to the results of the Cooperative Congressional Election Study, a large survey conducted before and after elections. Of the nearly 1 in 5 voters who disapproved of both major 2016 candidates, Trump won by a 17-point margin. Another large study of nearly 7,000 voters in January 2019 found that Obama-Trump voters were the only slice of the electorate whose approval of Trump has significantly eroded.
“Even small movement among these voters — who represented 5% of voters in 2016 — may prove significant heading into the 2020 presidential election,” wrote one of the election scholars behind the study.
Mark Miller, the third-generation owner of Miller Brothers’ lawn and garden supply store in Erie, is a longtime Republican who cast a grudging vote for Trump.
We met last month for breakfast at Dominick’s, the same 24-hour restaurant downtown where I interviewed him in 2016. Miller said at the time the likelihood he would vote Democratic in 2020 was “50-50.” And he was still “50-50” when we spoke this month. Among the Democratic candidates he could potentially support, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey impressed him as a happy warrior on the campaign trail. He liked Biden because he was not promising the moon.
“I gave the other guy a shot,” Miller said of the president. “I don’t like the way he talks to people. I don’t like what he’s doing internally with the Cabinet. I don’t think anybody feels comfortable that we have anything cohesive at the top right now.”
Lyne Daniels, 52, an Obama-Trump voter in Erie, said congressional Democrats should be working with the president on issues like health care and immigration.
“All they’re doing is, get Trump, get Trump, get Trump,” she said of the impeachment inquiry.