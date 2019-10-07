KABUL, Afghanistan — Eleven Taliban commanders have been released from the high-security prison in Bagram, Afghanistan, according to Taliban officials, in an apparent deal that included a prominent former Taliban regional leader who was caught personally escorting a shipment of nearly a ton of opium five years ago.
Afghan and American officials have remained tight-lipped about the apparent releases, refusing to comment on whether a deal had been struck with the Taliban and the Afghan officials saying they were still looking into the matter.
The local news media, as well as a senior Afghan official and at least two Taliban representatives, said the prisoners were released Sunday in exchange for three Indian hostages. The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan declined to comment.
The release comes just days after Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan peace, went to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with Taliban representatives for the first time since President Donald Trump called off negotiations with the insurgents on the eve of a potential breakthrough.
The potential release of thousands of Taliban prisoners was part of those negotiations. But that issue was a main point of contention with Afghan officials who were furious that their government was not a part of those talks, and that the United States was negotiating the release of prisoners being held under Afghan authority.
It was unclear whether the releases Sunday had anything to do with negotiations between the United States and the Taliban.
The release of prisoners in itself was not rare, with the Afghan government on occasions of religious festivals often pardoning dozens whose prison terms are near completion.
But what has drawn attention to this latest release is the notoriety of one Taliban figure in particular: Abdul Rashid Baluch, who was on the U.S. Treasury Department’s “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” list and was arrested in a narcotics raid five years ago.
Baluch was a Taliban shadow governor, a regional official in charge of military and political operations in the southwestern province of Nimroz, when he was caught with a huge shipment of opium. The drug bust was held up as a major revelation in how the line between Taliban insurgents and the narcotics mafia had blurred in Afghanistan. (Taliban officials have denied that. Baluch was involved in drug trafficking.)
Despite evidence of Baluch’s involvement in terrorist attacks, Afghan prosecutors deliberately tried him on stricter counternarcotics charges. They feared that the counterterrorism process was vulnerable to political deal-making.
Now, the release of Baluch, especially if it is tied to the U.S. peace talks with the Taliban, once again brings to the fore the concern that the U.S. negotiations did not address the complexity of the conflict — and particularly how to consider the Taliban’s increasing hold on the massive drug trade in the country.
If his release was a unilateral Afghan government decision, it is unlikely that the Afghan government would decide on the fate of a U.S.-designated terrorist figure without first consulting the Americans.