Sheldon Rich and his wife, Alicia Schachter Rich, always wanted to create a music festival that seamlessly blended the arts and was accessible to everyone.
The result of their lofty dream was the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival.
Rich, 88, died Friday in his Manhattan home. He was born in Chicago, educated at Cornell University and built a career as a music, film and event producer. His specials and documentaries aired on ABC. Rich also produced a series of educational films. In Santa Fe, Rich is best known as the cofounder of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, which he started with his wife in 1972.
''The idea caught on like wildfire,'' Rich told The Christian Science Monitor in 1984. ''Everyone wanted this chamber music.''
In 1973, Schachter Rich told The New Mexican the idea for the festival came to her while she was vacationing in Santa Fe. “My basic impulse was to gather a small group of soloists, to let them work together in Santa Fe over a concentrated period of time and out of that work to create a festival for the people of Santa Fe," she said. A trained pianist, Schachter Rich performed and served as artistic director. Rich managed the festival as project director.
“He was really imaginative from the beginning,” said Marc Neikrug, artistic director of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival. “He understood enough about the essence of Santa Fe that he connected to the art world.”
In fact, artist Georgia O’Keeffe licensed her painting Music — Pink and Blue for the inaugural festival's program and brochure. Rich’s connection with O’Keeffe provided the festival with collectible posters for years.
“Georgia has been a great patron, and a great person to work with and to know,” Rich said in the Monitor interview. “Ensembles go out to her home, and they do a concert here [in town] for her every year."
“What they built there was a festival that was super high quality from the beginning,” said violinist Daniel Phillips. “There were very few places like it around the country. I feel like their model, that Sheldon started, kind of caught on around the world in a way.”
Phillips performed in the festival every summer beginning in 1979. He and other musicians enjoyed the chance to go to Santa Fe and work during the industry's usually slow summers.
The festival began as six weeks of performances throughout New Mexico and Arizona, mostly on weekends. Over the next few years, it grew to include regular weekday performances and eventually a tour that visited Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and Denver. Concerts were also aired on National Public Radio,
“Sheldon and Alicia were extremely instrumental in bringing chamber music to the West, actually. They made it so accessible to many people,” said John Giovando, an employee of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival who helped the Riches organize their Western tour. The festival’s performances in Seattle and La Jolla, Calif., laid the groundwork for those cities to create their own chamber music organizations.
For his part, Giovando credits the Riches with giving him the knowledge and abilities to found Music from Angel Fire and the Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival, among others.
Rich and Schacter Rich attracted major talents. Cellist Pablo Casals was the festival’s first honorary president. The Riches created a composer-in-residence program that included the likes of Aaron Copland, Ned Rorem, Tobias Picker and Yehudi Wyner.
In 1991, Rich resigned from the festival after several public disagreements with the board of directors. Following his work with the festival, Rich traveled to Russia and unearthed a restoration of Sergei Eisenstein’s silent film Battleship Potemkin, complete with a score assembled from the works of Dmitri Shostakovich. The print and the music became the basis for a live orchestral screening of the film that was performed all over the world for years.
“What John Crosby did for opera, I always felt Sheldon Rich did for chamber music in the West,” Giovando said. "It was sort of nonexistent before he started this series."
