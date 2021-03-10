Longtime New Mexico newsman Tom Trowbridge, whose smooth delivery and passion for politics made him a natural to cover the Capitol on radio, died late Monday, colleagues said.
He was 62.
Trowbridge led KSFR's news coverage from 2017 until last month, when he joined New Mexico News Network, said Tazbah McCullah, the radio station's general manager. While at KSFR, Trowbridge won several awards for his reporting.
According to a report on KSFR, Trowbridge died in his sleep, perhaps of a heart attack, after filing a report for New Mexico News Network.
His death was noted on Sen. Martin Heinrich's Twitter feed, and the state Senate held a moment of silence during its session Wednesday.
"How incredibly sad," Heinrich wrote. "I hear Tom Trowbridge's voice so clearly. He was one of the best journalists in our state, and always asking probing questions."
McCullah said Trowbridge's interest in politics shone through in his reporting, and mixed with a rich voice drew in listeners.
"He exuded confidence, and that can capture the confidence of your listeners," she said. "He certainly had a penchant for legislative and political reporting. Very few can do what he did in that area. He knew everybody, and he followed the Legislature's ins and outs."
Longtime New Mexico broadcaster Lorene Mills called Trowbridge an "old-school journalist" who "worked hard and got the story."
Trowbridge, the father of two, was in radio on both coasts before arriving in New Mexico. He worked for stations in Albuquerque and Los Alamos. He worked as a public information officer for the state Department of Education and also spent time at the Department of Transportation.
"All throughout the day today, we've been receiving communiques from listeners and people. … Everyone is in shock," McCullah said.
