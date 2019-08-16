WASHINGTON — Barack Obama was riding his call for generational change to the Democratic presidential nomination in the spring of 2008 when he began musing about potential running mates with aides traveling with him on the trail.
“I want somebody with gray in his hair,” Obama, then 46, told one of them. He was thinking about an “older guy,” he told another.
That older guy, people around the candidate would soon learn, was Joe Biden, 65, a has-been to pundits but to Obama a sweet-spot pick — a policy heavyweight with limited political horizons, assuming that would ensure loyalty and minimal drama.
Over the next several months, Obama’s top advisers would present 30 alternatives, all of whom he respectfully considered. But his preference was clear from the start.
Eleven years later, Obama’s cautions and calculations have come to roost.
Obama, standard-bearer of change but conscious of the racial dynamics of his candidacy, was wary of asking voters to digest too much at once. In Biden, he found a running mate who would conjure the comforting past and provide experience he did not possess, but would not maneuver for the presidency from the No. 2 slot.
While Biden exceeded the first two expectations, he never abandoned his aspirations for the top job. He has leveraged his steady vice presidency into a fragile front-runner status in the 2020 primary, at the even more advanced, and politically vulnerable, age of 76.
What’s more, the choice of Biden as a hedge against change has left the demographically and ideologically evolving Democrats profoundly divided as they desperately seek to unseat President Donald Trump. Even as Biden casts himself as the man to complete and cement the Obama legacy, that legacy has moved to the center of the Democrats’ fractious debate.
The Obama-Biden origin story has been often told, and often sentimentalized. But a reexamination at this crystallizing moment of the primary campaign, based on more than two dozen interviews with Obama and Biden aides and others with knowledge of the relationship, reveals a more complicated dynamic between the two men, and one that is still evolving.
Biden and his advisers initially thought he might be a better fit as Obama’s secretary of state, and he bridled at the Obama campaign’s attempt to control his every utterance and personnel move.
Obama, for his part, took a long time to warm to Biden, and kept him at arms’ length in the early days. Up until earlier this year, he suggested Biden would be better off sticking with his vague promise, made during the audition for the vice presidency, that his short-lived 2008 presidential campaign would be his last.
That has changed: While initially skeptical of Biden’s decision to run, Obama, has been more active in advising his campaign than previously known — going so far as to request a briefing from the campaign before his friend officially joined the fray, according to people close to both men.
In 2016, Obama quietly pressured Biden to sit out the race, partly because he believed Clinton had a better chance of building on his agenda, and partly because he thought Biden was in no shape emotionally following the illness and death of his son Beau in May 2015.
The two men spoke at least a half-dozen times before Biden decided to run, and Obama took pains to cast his doubts about the campaign in personal terms.
“You don’t have to do this, Joe, you really don’t,” Obama told Biden earlier this year, according to a person familiar with the exchange.
In their interactions since, Obama has hammered away at the need for Biden’s campaign to expand his aging inner circle.
In March, Obama took the unusual step of summoning Biden’s top campaign advisers to his Washington office for a briefing on the campaign’s digital and communications strategy with members of his own staff.
When they were done, Obama offered a pointed reminder, according to two people with knowledge of his comments:
Win or lose, they needed to make sure Biden did not “embarrass himself” or “damage his legacy” during the campaign.