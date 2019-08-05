Obama: Americans must not let racist views become normalized

FILE - In this April 6, 2019, file photo, former President Barack Obama attends a town hall meeting at the 'European School For Management And Technology' (ESMT) in Berlin, Germany. In his first public statement since mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Obama says Americans must "soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments." (AP Photo/Michael Sohn. File)