The New Mexico Activities Association offered a glimmer of hope for prep athletes, coaches and fans across the state when it unveiled the schedule for all sports in the 2020-21 school year Wednesday.
However, that was met with skepticism, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in the U.S. and dampens some of the optimism about starting competition this fall.
Cross country and golf are expected to start a truncated and re-imagined season, as practice begins Sept. 14 for those sports, and they will be followed by volleyball, which starts on Oct. 5.
However, the 2021 portion of the season is a traffic jam of sports.
Starting with swimming and diving plus basketball Jan. 4, 11 sanctioned sports will finish the school year in a six-month dash to the finish line. Included in that bunch will be football and soccer, which were moved to the back half of the school calendar when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week ordered those sports not to compete in their normal fall slot.
Sally Marquez, the executive director of the NMAA, conceded that the coronavirus outbreak in the country complicated setting up the schedule, but the organization’s intent is to give all athletes a chance to play. Last year, all spring sports lost their season in the outbreak’s initial phases.
“It is ever-changing,” Marquez said in a video the NMAA released Wednesday morning. “From day to day, we do not know what that picture will look like.”
That uncertainty, though, has coaches and administrators displaying cautious optimism, because they see how quickly the situation can evolve. Española Valley head girls basketball coach Joe Estrada said he was hopeful the basketball season will commence in January, but added that there are a lot of unanswered questions that have to be addressed before the season can start.
“I think the NMAA has done a great job,” Estrada said. “I think they are trying to hit a moving target the best that they can, but we are going to have to bat a thousand from here to January. Everything is going to have to fall in place perfectly for us to have a season.
“But I am hopeful, and that is the best thing I have to say about that.”
Eugene Doyle, the head boys soccer coach at Academy for Technology and the Classics, was overjoyed at the idea that the first-year program will get a chance to play in the winter and spring. He said it gives him hope that he can meet his players and get to know them on a personal and athletic level.
“We will get back to normal, eventually,” Doyle said. “I’m not sure if it will be in the spring or next year. I’m just happy we got a chance. We’ve got to go slow and take our time and be cautious.”
Larry Chavez, the assistant superintendent of athletics/activities and school support for Santa Fe Public Schools, said the biggest hurdle schools have to clear first is getting the school year underway. Part of that equation was answered by the school district Wednesday afternoon, as it informed teachers and staff members that the first nine weeks of the year will begin with remote learning. The school year is scheduled to start Aug. 20.
However, as cases remain high across the nation — New Mexico reported its highest number yet, with 330 on Wednesday — the likelihood that cross country and golf will compete appears less likely.
“We don’t know how the coronavirus will affect the entire state, as far as our instructional model,” Chavez said. “I think this is a tentative schedule and I’ll be able to hold out hope that we can have a modified full season for all sport. I am glad, though, that everyone will have an opportunity to compete during the school year.”
Marquez said preseason practices will be shortened, with most sports going just a week before starting the season. Football will get a two-week warmup when it hits the field Feb. 22, but some teams might face the possibility of not having all of their players since two sports will be at the end of their seasons in basketball plus swimming and diving.
West Las Vegas head football coach Adrian Gonzales said another factor for teams is how much offseason training players can get. He said the loss of time in the weight room and with conditioning drills could raise the injury risk for players.
Still, Gonzales said having a season beats the alternative.
“[The football schedule] is satisfactory in the terms that we are getting to play and have a season,” Gonzales said. “That’s better than nothing. As for the week-and-a-half, two weeks to prepare for a game, that’s going to be rough. Hopefully, we get a chance to get the kids in shape. That way we can limit injuries.”
Chavez said a big challenge for cross country will be how to conduct meets. Large multi-school events like the Rio Rancho Jamboree, which almost every team in the state attends in October at Rio Rancho High School, will not happen in the same fashion this year. Still, with as many as 50 to 100 runners at smaller meets, ideas such as staggered starts for competitors, as well as keeping sub-varsity runners on the bus or in cars, are being considered.
An NMAA bylaw allows out-of-season programs 7½ hours every week for workouts and conditioning. Chavez said chances are the state will still not allow large gatherings of no more than 10 people once school is in session, so it will take some creative thinking for coaches and administrators to give athletes the workouts they need.
“Once we flush it out and test things outs, everyone will be able to stay within the 7½-hours,” Chavez said. “We’re asking out student-athletes and coaches to be flexible with each other.”
Ultimately, the COVID-19 pandemic will dictate what happens for the upcoming season. Estrada said adhering to the governor’s orders will be crucial to helping make the season happen, but he admitted any misstep will likely lead to more alterations to the season.
“I don’t want to come off as pessimistic,” Estrada said. “I want to be hopeful, but there are a lot of obstacles to overcome.”
