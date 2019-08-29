After two rounds of back-to-back debate nights over the summer, the next Democratic presidential debate will be a one-night affair.
Candidates had until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to meet the Democratic National Committee’s qualification requirements: amassing 130,000 individual donors and receiving 2 percent support in at least four qualifying polls. Only 10 candidates made the cut, meaning they can all fit on one stage under rules set by the DNC. Those candidates are:
• Former Vice President Joe Biden
• Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
• Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.
• Julián Castro, the former housing secretary
• Sen. Kamala Harris of California
• Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
• Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas
• Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
• Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
• Andrew Yang, a tech entrepreneur
The debate will be held Sept. 12 in Houston and will be broadcast on ABC and Univision. The moderators will be George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Jorge Ramos.
The one-night format means the leading candidates will all share the stage for the first time. Because of the size of the previous debate fields, two of the highest-polling candidates, Biden and Warren, have yet to face each other directly. But on Sept. 12, they will be next to each other at center stage, ABC News said Thursday.
From left, the candidates will stand as follows, in an order determined by polling averages: Klobuchar, Booker, Buttigieg, Sanders, Biden, Warren, Harris, Yang, O’Rourke and Castro. Candidates with higher averages are closer to the center of the stage.
The candidates will have 1 minute, 15 seconds to answer questions, and 45 seconds for responses and rebuttals. There will be opening statements but no closing statements.
It was about twice as difficult to qualify for this debate as it was for the first two sets of debates, and exactly half as many candidates qualified.
Several candidates who didn’t make the cut this time around criticized the DNC’s requirements, saying the committee was unfairly narrowing the field with five months still to go before the Iowa caucuses.