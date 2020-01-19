Santa Fe police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took the life of 16-year-old Jesus Montijo-Tavarez of Santa Fe on Sunday morning.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye of the Santa Fe Police Department said the crash took place shortly before 1 a.m. on Mutt Nelson Road. The driver, Montijo-Tavarez, was "determined to be deceased on-scene," according to a news release.
Montijo was a junior at Capital High School.
Speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash, Joye said.
Police closed Mutt Nelson Road for several hours during the initial investigation and reopened it around 5:20 a.m.
