Santa Fe police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took the life of 16-year-old Jesus Montijo-Tavarez of Santa Fe on Sunday morning.

Deputy Chief Paul Joye of the Santa Fe Police Department said the crash took place shortly before 1 a.m. on Mutt Nelson Road. The driver, Montijo-Tavarez, was "determined to be deceased on-scene," according to a news release.

Montijo was a junior at Capital High School.

Speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash, Joye said. 

Police closed Mutt Nelson Road for several hours during the initial investigation and reopened it around 5:20 a.m. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

