Authorities continued to search Saturday for a man they say led them on a car chase Friday night that ended near Seton Village.
Jerald Montoya, 31, is accuse of aggravated fleeing, evading an officer, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with an open container.
Juan Ríos, spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were assisting Santa Fe police in investigating threats allegedly made by Montoya on Friday afternoon.
Montoya fled from deputies when they tried to pull him over around 5:15 p.m. near Avenida De Compadres, police said.
The van Montoya was driving began leaking fluids, and he "drove the van onto a median and into the middle support" of a bridge near Seton Village, Ríos said.
"He bailed out and took off on foot headed south on I-25," he said.
As of Saturday afternoon, Montoya had not been arrested.
Santa Fe police Lt. Sean Strahon said officers were trying to obtain a warrant for additional charges.
He said the investigation started when police received a call that Montoya sent threatening text messages to an ex-girlfriend and to his parents that made them concerned for his safety.
