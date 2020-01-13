The city Planning Commission will consider a request Thursday for a 252-unit apartment complex near the new Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
The proposed Villa Sendero Apartments would be located on 11.4 acres at the southeast corner of Beckner and Cerrillos roads.
The project is among the largest apartment complexes in Santa Fe — a city grappling with a housing crunch — in various stages of approvals, permitting and construction.
Plans for Villa Sendero call for the construction of 10 three-story buildings with 114 one-bedroom units of about 700 square feet, 120 two-bedroom units at around 1,000 square feet and 18 three-bedroom units at nearly 1,200 square feet.
The developer is opting to pay a fee of nearly $303,000 instead of setting aside a certain percentage of units to be so-called affordable housing, leased at lower rates, in the proposed project, according to city documents.
