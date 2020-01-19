A winter storm moving into New Mexico from the West Coast is expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of snow in the Santa Fe area mid-morning Tuesday, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service said Sunday.
Meteorologist Andrew Church said the storm is likely to hit Santa Fe on the opening day of this year's 30-day legislative session — and move out by Wednesday morning.
"It's pretty quick-hitting," Church said. "There shouldn't be much travel impact."
He said Ski Santa Fe and the surrounding mountains could pick up a few more inches from the storm. Temperatures will range from the low- to high-30s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Another storm is possible early next week, but Church said that is more likely to hit the southern portion of New Mexico.
