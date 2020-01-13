A public memorial service for Rob Dean, who served as editor of the Santa Fe New Mexican from 1992-2013, is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis Auditorium in the New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave.
Former New Mexican reporter Steve Terrell, who worked with Dean beginning in 1992, will serve as the host of the service.
Dean, considered a stalwart of journalism in New Mexico, died unexpectedly Jan. 5 at his Santa Fe home, said his wife, Toni Dean. He was 65. The cause of death has not been determined.
