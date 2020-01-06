Republican Española City Councilor Justin Salazar-Torrez announced Monday his intention to run for state House District 40.
The seat is currently held by state Rep. Joseph Sanchez, D-Alcalde, who's running to succeed U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján in the 3rd Congressional District.
Salazar-Torrez said in a statement Monday that he's running to do more to support education and "break the cycle of child violence." Salazar-Torrez also said more needs to be done to combat the state's opioid epidemic.
"Too many children are dying or being injured, and not enough is being done to address New Mexico's child services crisis," he said in the statement. "Our children do not have the safety, emotional and educational support they need."
Salazar-Torrez works as a technician at Los Alamos National Laboratory and as a funeral director.
