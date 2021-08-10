Vandals early Tuesday morning put red handprints on a banner draped over the Cross of the Martyrs and on a plywood wall erected to protect a downtown obelisk near the federal courthouse. The year “1680” was spray-painted on the cross.
Tuesday signified the anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt, which began on Aug. 10, 1680.
A white banner with the word “NOW” surrounded by red handprints was placed on the Cross of the Martyrs above the spray-painted “1680.” The banner and the spray paint were both removed by late Tuesday morning.
Outside the federal courthouse, the plywood wall surrounding the obelisk dedicated to Kit Carson was covered in handprints, and some paint was thrown on the obelisk itself. Carson is a controversial figure, viewed by some as a famed frontiersman, but by others as a killer of Native Americans.
There appeared to be no structural damage done to either the cross or the obelisk.
