A teenage boy was killed and another hospitalized in a crash Saturday on a county road near Bernal, state police said.
Anthony Sedillo, 16, was driving northbound on San Miguel County Road B26A when the 1968 Ford F250 left the road and struck a tree.
Sedillo, who is from Bernal, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a state police news release. His passenger, a 14-year old boy from Albuquerque, was airlifted to a hospital, and his condition is unknown.
State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but said both the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts.
Planning Commission to consider 252-unit apartment complex
The city Planning Commission will consider a request Thursday for a 252-unit apartment complex near the new Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
The proposed Villa Sendero Apartments would be located on 11.4 acres at the southeast corner of Beckner and Cerrillos roads.
The project is among the largest apartment complexes in Santa Fe — a city grappling with a housing crunch — in various stages of approvals, permitting and construction.
Plans for Villa Sendero call for the construction of 10 three-story buildings with 114 one-bedroom units of about 700 square feet, 120 two-bedroom units at around 1,000 square feet and 18 three-bedroom units at nearly 1,200 square feet.
The developer is opting to pay a fee of nearly $303,000 instead of setting aside a certain percentage of units to be so-called affordable housing, leased at lower rates, in the proposed project, according to city documents.
Memorial service planned for former 'New Mexican' editor
A public memorial service for Rob Dean, cqwho served as editor of the Santa Fe New Mexican from 1992-2013, is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis Auditorium in the New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave.
Former New Mexican reporter Steve Terrell, cqwho worked with Dean beginning in 1992, will serve as the host of the service.
Dean, considered a stalwart of journalism in New Mexico, died unexpectedly Jan. 5 at his Santa Fe home, said his wife, Toni Dean. cqHe was 65. The cause of death has not been determined.
New Mexico man on house arrest sues to use medical marijuana
ALBUQUERQUE— A New Mexico man serving a house arrest sentence for drunken driving is suing to be allowed to use medical marijuana.
Attorney and Democratic state Sen. Jacob Candelaria recently filed a lawsuit in state district court on behalf of Joe Montaño, who said authorities recently seized his medical cannabis, KOAT-TV reports.
According to court documents, correctional officers searched Montaño's home while he was on house arrest, found the marijuana, and put him in jail for a month as punishment.
The petition is seeking a judge to order the jail to allow him to possess and use his medical marijuana.
State lawmakers passed a measure last year to allow people on house arrest to use medical marijuana.
In a statement, Metropolitan Detention Center Chief of Corrections Ralph Fernadez said Community Custody Program inmates are considered in jail custody, and medical marijuana use is prohibited in the detention center.
