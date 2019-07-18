Netflix subscriber drop hints at streaming-service fatigue

FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, photo, shows Netflix on a tablet, in North Andover, Mass. On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Netflix said subscribers dropped unexpectedly in the U.S. during the second quarter, raising the question of how much are people willing to pay for streaming services with a host of new ones, from Disney to NBCUniversal, on the way. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)