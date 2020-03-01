KAMPALA, Uganda — Salesmen whistle at potential buyers of scores of vehicles shining in the afternoon sun. One truck might bring over $20,000, but it’s far from the “brand new” ride the salesman touts it to be while attempting to start the engine.
The truck is one of tens of thousands of secondhand vehicles imported each year into Uganda from Europe or Asia, especially Japan. In much of sub-Saharan Africa, the imports satisfy demand for mobility while many public transport systems are rudimentary and newer models are not affordable to many in the growing middle class.
But the used vehicles are a problem, officials say. They contribute the pollution burden on a continent that contributes far less than other regions to the emissions that cause global warming.
Africa has become “the burial ground of vehicles that run on fossil fuel as the West turns to electric and newer cleaner technologies,” said Philip Jakpor, an activist with the Nigerian branch of the group Friends of the Earth.
Many secondhand vehicles shipped to Africa from Japan are believed to have failed, or were about to fail, pollution tests there, according to the U.N. Environment Program. But in many parts of Africa, such regulations are often poorly enforced, and rampant corruption ensures that used vehicles can slip by any controls.
The UNEP, which calls air pollution a “silent killer” in Africa that is responsible for about 7 million deaths each year, has warned that vehicle emissions are a major source of deteriorating air quality in booming cities.
More than 1.2 million used vehicles were imported into Africa in 2017, according to U.N. figures. Most were destined for Nigeria and Kenya, two of Africa’s largest economies. Both countries also have car-assembling plants.
“The West has refused to transfer technology or make the technology to transit to be cheap and accessible,” Jakpor said. “Our governments have equally failed to invest in renewables and transition, so we will have this dumping for a long time.”
In Uganda, more than 80 percent of all vehicles are secondhand imports. In part to stem the flow, legislation enacted in 2018 outlaws the importation of vehicles older than 15 years and imposes stiffer taxes on vehicles older than 9 years.
A used vehicle made in 2010 can seem new to both buyer and seller in the East African country without a single car-assembling plant and where rickety vehicles are ubiquitous. It’s not uncommon to see vehicles emitting a fog of dark fumes. Police frequently attribute deadly accidents to vehicles in dangerous condition.
“You cannot wake up and put a total ban” on used vehicles, said Dicksons Kateshumbwa, Uganda’s commissioner in charge of customs revenue. “There is a growing middle-income [class]. Everyone who gets a job, and gets money, wants to drive.”
Taxes on used vehicles are “a key component” of the revenue agency’s overall collection targets, he said. He added there is no evidence suggesting that stiffer environmental levies on used cars cut into demand.
Car dealers in the Ugandan capital of Kampala told the Associated Press that demand for used vehicles remains solid because importers target certain vehicles that are much sought after no matter how old they are. The Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Harrier are much-loved locally, for example.
“Ugandans are conversant with older models, so they are looking for those,” said car importer Amir Hussein of Cosmos Uganda Ltd. “For many people, it is their mindset: that old is solid, is good.”
