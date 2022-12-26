Afghanistan

Afghan women chant slogans Thursday during a protest against the ban on university education for women, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. has condemned the Taliban for ordering non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women, saying the ban will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions. It is the latest blow to female rights and freedoms since the Taliban seized power last year and follows sweeping restrictions on education, employment, clothing and travel.

 Associated Press File Photo

KABUL, Afghanistan — The top U.N. official in Kabul met with a Taliban government minister in Afghanistan’s capital on Monday, following a decision by the country’s new rulers to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations, the U.N. mission said.

The ban has already prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan, raising the possibility that millions of people will be left without food, education, health care and other critical services during the harsh winter months.

Humanitarian officials have warned that excluding women from NGO work will have catastrophic consequences for the population by depriving them of lifesaving assistance.

