Illinois Semiautomatic Weapons Ban Lawsuit

Assault weapons are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16, 2013 in Springfield, Ill. Legal challenges to Illinois' semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, with a federal complaint that the eight-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns and a state court pleading questioning the law's exemptions based on a person's employment. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

 Seth Perlman/Associated Press File Photo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Legal challenges to Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday with a federal complaint that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns. A state court pleading was also filed Wednesday, questioning the law’s exemptions based on a person’s employment.

A central Illinois judge is considering a gun shop’s request for a temporary restraining order on the law, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Jan. 10 in response to the mass shooting that killed seven and injured 30 at the Highland Park July Fourth parade. The lawsuit was filed by lead plaintiff Accuracy Firearms of Effingham, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis. The law bans dozens of specific types of rapid-fire handguns and rifles, .50-caliber guns, attachments and limits cartridges to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for pistols.

Effingham County Circuit Judge Joshua Morrison said he would rule on the restraining order by week’s end.

