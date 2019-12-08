KYIV, Ukraine — The International Monetary Fund has agreed to lend $5.5 billion to Ukraine, a move viewed as a stamp of approval for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s anti-corruption and economic policies.
An agreement with the fund, in Ukraine and elsewhere, is seen as important to wooing foreign investment. But for the Kyiv government, the deal brings another benefit in that it could help dispel talk of widespread Ukrainian corruption, which is an underlying issue in the impeachment proceedings in the U.S. Congress.
“I commended the president for the impressive progress that he and his government have made in the past few months,” Kristalina Georgieva, the fund’s managing director, said in a statement announcing the agreement late Saturday.
The agreement also comes at a critical time for the Kyiv government, two days before Zelensky is to meet President Vladimir Putin of Russia for peace talks in Paris.
Ukraine has turned to the fund to bail out its struggling economy, which has had a weak recovery after a deep recession in the wake of the country’s 2014 revolution and war with Russian-backed rebels.
The European Union and United States have also propped up the pro-Western government in Kyiv. The U.S. has spent $3 billion on aid programs to Ukraine since 2014.
But that aid was put in doubt over the summer when the Trump administration froze a portion, $391 million in security assistance, while asking Ukraine’s government to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family and spreading unfounded accusations that Ukraine, not Russia, had hacked the 2016 election in the United States.
In the impeachment hearings, allies of President Donald Trump said he had been justified in delaying the aid over worries about corruption but that the concerns were allayed by mid-September.
The fund’s statement praised Zelensky but also noted that releasing the aid would hinge on the president’s breaking with an oligarch and former business partner, Ihor Kolomoisky. Ties between the men have been seen as an impediment to reform.
