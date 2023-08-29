Election 2024 DeSantis Race

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks at a prayer vigil for the victims of a mass shooting a day earlier, in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

 John Raoux/Associated Press file photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ron DeSantis scoffed when the NAACP issued a travel advisory this spring warning Black people to use “extreme care” if traveling to Florida.

The leading civil rights group argued the state's loose gun laws and the Republican governor's “anti-woke” campaign to deny the existence of systemic racism created a culture of “open hostility towards African Americans and people of color."

Just three months later, DeSantis is leading his state through the aftermath of a racist attack that left three African Americans dead. Black leaders in Florida — and across the nation — say they’re outraged by his actions and rhetoric ahead of the shooting.

