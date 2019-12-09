Ronald S. Lauder, the cosmetics billionaire and president of the World Jewish Congress, is setting aside $25 million of his own money to start a new organization devoted to rooting out what he sees as the growing tide of anti-Semitism in American politics.
Lauder is a longtime Republican donor, but he said he planned to use the organization to go after both Democrats and Republicans who traffic in anti-Semitic language and tropes. The effort, to be called the Anti-Semitism Accountability Project, or ASAP, will consist of both a nonprofit and a super PAC, with Lauder as the final arbiter of which politicians will be targeted for defeat.
“It’s my money and what I stand for,” Lauder said.
He cast the effort as more aggressive than that of other Jewish advocacy groups, outlining plans to leverage political campaign tactics like airing television and radio ads, and organizing events in the districts of offending politicians.
“The key word for all these things is action,” he said. “Because we’ve had polls, we’ve had conferences, we’ve had different speeches. But no action.”
Lauder, 75, has been a Republican contributor for decades and was first appointed to an ambassadorship by President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. More recently, he has given $200,000 to President Donald Trump’s shared committees with the Republican Party, and he donated $1.65 million in 2018 to a super PAC that ran ads against Democratic House and Senate candidates. But he stressed he planned to police both sides of the aisle with this new initiative.
“Although I am a lifelong Republican, anti-Semitism knows no political party. I’m going after the right as well as the left,” Lauder pledged, floating Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, who has made remarks defending white supremacy, as a potential target.
Lauder said he has already hired teams of researchers to follow political races across the country “from the most local to the major ones” to track anti-Semitic comments. Lauder said he did not have concerns about Trump, who has at times perpetuated stereotypes of Jews using money to buy influence.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.