Mueller testimony deepens Dem divide on impeachment

WASHINGTON — Robert Mueller’s long-awaited testimony has inflamed divisions among Democrats over impeachment, with some senior lawmakers pushing on Thursday to begin formal impeachment hearings soon, and vulnerable moderates pleading that the party needed to rest its case against President Donald Trump.
Liberal House members who have been agitating for impeachment were buoyed by Mueller’s nearly seven hours of testimony, asserting, despite modest viewership numbers and no dramatic revelations, that the former special counsel’s words confirmed their case that Trump had tried to obstruct justice. They showed signs of momentum.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, has gradually become convinced that his panel should proceed with impeachment hearings and do so as expeditiously as possible, although he has not stated so publicly, according to lawmakers and aides familiar with his thinking. In a closed room of lawmakers Wednesday evening after the hearing, he broached the idea that House committees could soon begin contemplating articles of impeachment, although Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pushed back on the idea of quick action.
On Thursday, four more House Democrats came out for beginning impeachment proceedings, including the highest ranking one yet: Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, the vice chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus. That pushed the total above 90.
“The case for impeachment based on the Mueller investigation has been now publicly crystallized and articulated,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a leading impeachment advocate on the Judiciary Committee. “The evidence is overwhelming: 10 different episodes of presidential obstruction of justice and the Trump campaign’s enthusiastic embrace of the Russian attack on our elections.”
The majority of the Democratic caucus remains skeptical about what it sees as a politically perilous push that would lead to an almost certain acquittal in the Senate and further drain attention from its legislative work. Some moderate Democrats who helped deliver the House majority to the party in 2018 by flipping Republican seats sounded increasingly exasperated.
“While there may be certain parts of it that are distasteful or disturbing, I don’t see the high crimes or misdemeanors,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who flipped a seat in southern New Jersey, discussing Mueller’s findings. “If we just let this overshadow all these other issues for a longer period of time, too long a period of time, we are really endangering the election for the Democrats.”
Democrats never expected Mueller to cinch their case against the president, but they did hold out hope that testimony from the man who pursued Russian election interference and possible presidential obstruction of justice for 22 months would clarify their path forward. Those hopes faded by the time the House gaveled in on Thursday, and with lawmakers leaving Washington for a six-week recess, they appear likely to fester into the fall.
Pelosi, an impeachment skeptic and a fierce guardian of members like Van Drew, did her best to keep the House investigations open. She touted the importance of Mueller’s testimony and urged lawmakers to “do your own thing” when it comes to impeachment. But behind closed doors, she took issue with those arguing that Democrats opposed to opening an impeachment inquiry are failing their responsibilities under the Constitution.
“I do kind of not feel too comfortable when people say, ‘If you care about the Constitution, you would be for impeachment. If you are not for impeachment, you don’t care about the Constitution,’” she said, according to an aide in the room. “Thank you very much, we all do.”
Amid the soul-searching and private discussions, Democrats were preparing concrete steps to continue to build their case that united all corners of the party.
Nadler’s committee is expected to formally petition a federal judge on Friday to unseal grand jury secrets compiled over the course of Mueller’s investigation. The material, committee members say, is necessary to understand exactly what Mueller learned and to allow lawmakers to evaluate the weight of the evidence for themselves.
Perhaps more important to their efforts is securing the testimony of Donald McGahn, the former White House counsel whose testimony sits at the center of Mueller’s report on Trump’s attempts to impede investigators.
If it cannot reach a last-minute accommodation with the White House, the House plans to sue McGahn in the coming days to force his public testimony before Congress and invite a judge to rule on the validity of a claim by the Trump administration that he and other witnesses have “absolute immunity” from congressional requests. If Democrats are successful, a ruling could free up other potential witnesses and kick-start their investigations — impeachment or otherwise.
The lingering divide over impeachment has led proponents to advocate alternatives. Nadler and other impeachment supporters are exploring how they could lodge charges against the president without officially opening an inquiry. One possibility, according to people familiar with the plan who insisted on anonymity to discuss it, would be for the judiciary panel to move unilaterally to open its own proceeding, without a vote of the full House.
Doing so, they think, would strengthen their hand in the courts and potentially persuade judges to move more quickly on cases like the potential one against McGahn, while building on any momentum generated by Mueller.
Besides Clark, other Democrats coming out Thursday for beginning impeachment proceedings were Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, the chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee; Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware; and André Carson of Indiana.
“We can’t allow Republican inaction to prop the door open for thieves to steal an election,” Clark said in a statement. “We must be relentless in exposing the truth, act to protect our national security and ensure that every eligible American can vote without foreign interference.”
But there were differences even among those who support an impeachment inquiry over the effect of Wednesday’s hearings — which featured as many awkward, halting moments from Mueller as flashes of clarity. Privately, several such lawmakers said they felt that the hearings had not cleared the bar to persuade the public and that opportunities for doing so were slipping out of reach.
Also influencing some Democrats’ views of impeachment: Republican support for Trump in the House survived Wednesday’s hearings without any sign of a crack.
“Why would you ever even bring up impeachment after yesterday’s hearing?” Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican leader, asked reporters. “That should be put to bed. We’ve watched it, we’ve heard it, we’ve read it. What more can they make up?”